Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Paul Davison Tobias bought 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,932.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens bought 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.46 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,709.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $738,703. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

