Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

