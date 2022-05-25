Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

