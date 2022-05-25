Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,445 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.