Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE:GPI opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.