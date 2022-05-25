Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,313 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.