Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

