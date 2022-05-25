Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $646,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.