HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

