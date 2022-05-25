Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

