Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

