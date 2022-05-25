HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Infosys by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Infosys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Infosys by 173.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after buying an additional 3,598,027 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

