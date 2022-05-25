Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

