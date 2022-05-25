Bank of Montreal Can Sells 89,024 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.