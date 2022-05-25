Bank of Montreal Can Sells 290,194 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

