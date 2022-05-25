Bank of Montreal Can Sells 290,194 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CTLT opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
