Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $389.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

