Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 317.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.59% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 792,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,535,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,744,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,083,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

