iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.