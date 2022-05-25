Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of REG opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

