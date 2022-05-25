Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 135,776 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 868.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Software worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE U opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

