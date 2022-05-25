Bank of Montreal Can Sells 174,935 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in UDR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

