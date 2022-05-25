Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Amdocs worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.