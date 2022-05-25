Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

