Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,207 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.