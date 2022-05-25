Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.08 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Mosaic worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.