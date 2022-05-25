Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

