Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

