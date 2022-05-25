iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 91,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

