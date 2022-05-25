Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,800 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $24,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

