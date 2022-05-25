Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 3,618.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iStar were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

