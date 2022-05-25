Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Change Healthcare worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

