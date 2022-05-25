Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.91% of Pretium Resources worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

