Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 349,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Tapestry worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $44,006,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

