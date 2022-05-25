Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $25,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $390.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

