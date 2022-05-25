Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $25,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.