Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Brookfield Renewable worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.