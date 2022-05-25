Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $45,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

