Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,600 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

