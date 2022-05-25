Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.