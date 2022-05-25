Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPOL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,314,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.90.

