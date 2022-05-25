Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

