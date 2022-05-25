Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 144,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

