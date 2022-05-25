Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.