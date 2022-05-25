Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

