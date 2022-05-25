Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

