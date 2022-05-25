abrdn plc Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

