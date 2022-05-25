abrdn plc Decreases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

abrdn plc cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AerCap by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,691,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.