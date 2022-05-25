abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

