abrdn plc Sells 1,058 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

