abrdn plc Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.